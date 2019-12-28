Safari Helicopters owner ‘mourns the loss of 7 lives’ aboard Kauai helicopter that crashed

Kauai police today released the preliminary identities of the pilot and two passengers aboard the tour helicopter carrying seven people that crashed off the remote area of Kokee on Thursday.

Kauai police said they believe the pilot is Wailua resident Paul Matero, 69, along with two Wisconsin passengers Amy Gannon, 47, and Jocelyn Gannon, 13, according to preliminary reports.

The Safari Helicopters chopper was on a sightseeing tour that included the Na Pali Coast. The helicopter went missing Thursday.

The company, which suspended operations today, released a written statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser around noon.

“The Safari Helcopter family, along with the broader community, mourn the loss of seven lives that were on Thursday’s sightseeing flight. We mourn with the family members of those who were lost in the tragic accident. Among those lost, is our Chief Pilot, Paul Matero. Paul was a seasoned member of our team with 12 years of experience on Kauai,” said owner Preston Myers in a news release.

The four other passengers are believed to be a family visiting from Switzerland. Their identities have not yet been released.

Autopsies are still pending to positively confirm the identities of all the passengers.

Six sets of remains were recovered among the wreckage Friday afternoon in Kokee near steep, remote terrain between Milolii Ridge Road and Nualolo Trail. One person is still missing.

“There are no indication of survivors,” Kauai Fire Department Chief Solomon Kanoho said during a Friday press conference.

Kauai officials suspended search operations Friday afternoon due to fog and poor visibility.

The Kauai Police Department, Kauai Fire Department and Department of Land and Natural Resources resumed search operations this morning.

Three National Transportation Security Board investigators are expected to arrive today to investigate the crash and provide an update today.

Myers thanked county officials and helicopter colleagues who volunteered in the search operations.

“Safari is fully cooperating with the NTSB and the FAA to determine the cause of Thursday’s crash,” Myers said in a statement. “Safari is a family owned and operated business, we are proud to have participated in the development of the helicopter tour industry since 1987. Our prayers and love go out to all that are affected by this tragedy.”

“We’re going to continue to ask everybody for their continued thoughts and prayers and sensitivity for all of those who were involved,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami at a Friday press conference.

The grief-counseling agency Life’s Bridges, the American Red Cross and the Kauai Visitors Bureau are assisting the victims’ families.