3 suspects wanted in alleged assault at Safeway Ewa Beach

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in the alleged assault of a Safeway employee in Ewa Beach.

The Honolulu Police Department recently released surveillance footage of the three suspects — two male suspects who allegedly assaulted the employee, and one female suspect who allegedly filmed the assault and fled with the suspects in an unknown direction.

Police said the incident happened at about 10:37 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Safeway on Keaunui Drive in Ewa Beach.

Male suspect No. 1 is described as an unknown, local male with a fair complexion. He was wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, and black pants.

Male suspect No. 2 is also described as an unknown, local male with a fair complexion. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Suspect No. 3, a female, was described as having a light complexion. She appears to have long, brown hair, and was wearing a white tank top, yellow shorts, and white slippers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact an HPD detective in the criminal investigation division. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers online or at 808-955-8300.