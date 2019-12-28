Eran Ganot returns to his team after 51 days away on medical leave

After 51 days on medical leave, Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot has resumed full coaching duties and will be on the bench for the Rainbow Warriors’ game against Maine on Sunday. Read more

After 51 days on medical leave, Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot has resumed full coaching duties and will be on the bench for the Rainbow Warriors’ game against Maine on Sunday.

“I’m back,” Ganot told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser following Friday’s two-hour practice and 30-minute video-review session in UH’s Gym II.

Ganot has not publicly disclosed the ailment leading to the medical leave or the rehabilitation schedule he followed.

“I’m an organized-plan guy,” Ganot said. “I followed the (rehab) plan. I’ve tried to accelerate the plan.”

Two days before the Nov. 8 season opener, UH announced Ganot would be going on medical leave. Offensive coordinator Chris Gerlufsen was promoted to acting head coach. The Warriors are 8-5, having lost their last two games in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

While on leave, Ganot remained in contact with his assistant coaches and staff.

“I tried to be the best consultant ever,” Ganot said, smiling.

After the ’Bows returned from the Nov. 18 road game against Illinois, Ganot worked in the office once a week, gradually increasing his appearances. He also began attending practices occasionally, then more frequently. He said he resisted attending games until he was fully healthy. “I wanted to make sure the routine stays,” Ganot said.

Friday’s practice was mostly energetic.

“Great, man, great,” assistant coach Jabari Trotter said of Ganot’s return. “The guys were juiced up. The coaching staff was juiced up. I thought we did a pretty good job while he was out. But he’s the head of the snake. He’s the leader. He’s the captain. He’s the guy. To have him back, we have that re-energized feel, after going three games in four days (in the Diamond Head Classic). Now we have him back. We get our second wind. We’re going to go out and try to get one.”

Point guard Drew Buggs said: “You never want to have anyone step away from the game for reasons outside their control. I’m happy to see him doing well, happy to have him back.”

Ganot said the focus should be on the program.

“At the end of the day, it’s not about me, and I don’t want to talk about me,” Ganot said. “It’s about how proud I am of the group of young men, our staff, our support staff. They’ve done a fantastic job under some tough circumstances, and a real pride in how we operate as a program.

“From Day 1, I said we were going to supplicate our program with great people. And the way we do things, those people tend to shine. And we have the best. I think we have the best of the best. And I’m really proud of them, and appreciative of them.”