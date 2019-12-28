comscore Eran Ganot returns to his team after 51 days away on medical leave | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Eran Ganot returns to his team after 51 days away on medical leave

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After 51 days on medical leave, Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot has resumed full coaching duties and will be on the bench for the Rainbow Warriors’ game against Maine on Sunday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 27, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 28, 2019

Scroll Up