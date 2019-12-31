Letters: Respect environment, Hawaiian culture; Banning plastics will drive up costs; Gabbard right to vote with independence

Enough. The people have spoken. They are not going away. Read more

Respect environment and Hawaiian culture

Enough. The people have spoken. They are not going away. The Thirty Meter Telescope is not welcome. As a student of astronomy years ago, I learned the wonders of the night sky and how important science is to our lives. Science is the pursuit of truth and discovery. At the same time, land, culture and environment must be protected. The protesters on Mauna Kea are there for a good reason: The summit is overbuilt.

Across an ocean of time, the Pacific culture has taught us values like family, faith and friendship. Have we forgotten words like ohana, pono and aina?

During this holiday season, my wish is this: Show a little respect to a people who would do the same for you.

William Shannon

Kailua

Banning plastics will drive up food costs

How will you feel when prices increase drastically for your beloved plate lunches, or if Zippy’s goes out of business?

I, for one, think that Bill 40 is outrageous. I like a plastic knife and fork to cut my teri beef. I hate the new paper straws that disintegrate. I also walk to work and recycle. I am in favor of going green, but I also believe this is a bad idea.

The end result of this bill will be the closing of many of your favorite small businesses with the delicious foods you love. If you all want to pay a few dollars more every time you get take-out, then good for you. I do not.

Deborah Peck

Ala Wai

Gabbard right to vote with independence

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has come under fire from both sides for her “present” vote on President Donald Trump’s impeachment, even though she did explain that she could not vote “no” since she felt what he did was wrong, but could not vote “yes” because the process was excessively partisan.

This is a free country and that freedom should be extended to our elected representatives to be free to vote their conscience. New Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew did exactly that when he voted “no” on impeachment and then left the Democratic Party to join the Republicans.

Tulsi’s independent and logical thinking is anathema to both left-wing extremists and right-wing extremists. However, most independent-minded voters would tend to agree with her that Trump’s fate should be left to the electorate just 11 months from now.

Ben K. Azman

Lahaina

Hawaii doctors need higher Medicare rate

Sophie Cocke’s article mentioned a key reason for doctors leaving: “lower than average pay” (“Hawaii doctors continue to leave,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 25).

Please have Cocke dig deeper. Why is pay lower here? I have been told by doctors that the pay scale for Medicare work is much higher in California. And doctors have told me about going to California for part-time work in order to boost their income.

An OB-GYN told me that he hadn’t received an increase in pay rates since 1990 for delivering babies — and this in face of constantly increasing expenses in Hawaii. I cannot think of a good reason for such a negative differential for Hawaii. You need to get the word out so that people will start beseeching their senators and representatives to correct such inequity.

Maybe more equitable pay scales would mean fewer doctor losses to other markets, or them simply retiring because the pay does not cover expenses.

William Liggett

Kaimuki

What would Mr. Rogers think of Donald Trump?

The beloved children’s show host Fred Rogers was the epitome of all that’s right in the world.

Through his program, he was a positive role model for kids, and helped them grow into honorable, sensible, responsible contributors to society.

I wonder what he’d have thought of President Donald Trump, with Trump’s casual disregard for truth and scientific facts, unfairly prioritizing wealthy citizens for tax cuts, encouraging disrespect and outright violence in politics, and nearly all manner of other character flaws of which Rogers was the exact antithesis?

Kids naturally look up to and try to emulate someone of such high status as an American president. Undoubtedly, many think Trump’s uncanny ability to get away with all he does, and still enjoy such unlikely, cult-like devotion from many grown-up supporters, is cool.

America could really use someone like Mister Rogers in it today.

Kevin Johnson

Kawaiahao

We need more civility, not disparagement

When I was a teacher of multicultural high schoolers, I had one important classroom rule: “No hurting.” This meant no loud noise, no physical contact, no verbal abuse, no insulting of others’ ethnicity, parentage or social status. Now, it seems our society, especially given the advent of social media, could consider following this rule.

We can have political disagreements. They are needed in our democracy. But we don’t have to get personal to have them. We don’t need to name-call.

How about civility instead of disparagement? No wonder we have bullying in schools and online to greater heights than before.

Frances Thomas

Honolulu

Spalding House closure a disaster for public

It’s the end of living! Banned forever from those magnificent Spalding House gardens (“Spalding House’s closure brings mixed emotions, memories to those who loved it,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 15). A gift taken away from we, the people.

No more occasional breaths of fresh mountain air on the side of Tantalus.

No more ocean in the distance and Diamond Head below a superlative tree, and master works of creation.

Freeway fumes overwhelm us daily, traffic traumatizes, congestion is bitter. I’m in mourning. All seems to crumble here in Honolulu.

Rosemarie Tucker

Aala

