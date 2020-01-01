comscore Two males are charged in separate sexual assaults after the testing of rape kits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Two males are charged in separate sexual assaults after the testing of rape kits

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:23 p.m.

Two men have been charged with sexual assault on Hawaii island following a statewide effort to test hundreds of rape kits that for years sat unprocessed in county storage facilities. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Coast Guard rescues paddleboarder off Maui

Scroll Up