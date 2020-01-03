comscore Letters: JABSOM needs funds to increase class size; Re-examine helicopter regulations; Fireworks safety | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: JABSOM needs funds to increase class size; Re-examine helicopter regulations; Fireworks safety

  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

JABSOM needs funds to increase class size; Re-examine regulations for tourist helicopters; We can only hope fireworks stored safely. Read more

Previous Story
Column: FEIS for Kawainui-Hamakua marsh project inadequate

Scroll Up