Letters: Consider decertifying tour aircraft; Nurse for homeless an inspiration; Take action on illegal fireworks

It seems that a case can be made for the Federal Aviation Administration to decertify helicopters as commercial touring vehicles on safety grounds (“Wreckage of Kauai tour helicopter carrying 7 has been found,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Dec. 27).

That would leave untouched the use of helicopters for normal point-to-point transportation, and of course would not encroach on uses by an owner-operator or pilot not accepting payment. The same restriction should be applied to light aircraft.

The justification is that normal transport flights fly point-to-point, avoiding hazardous routes in narrow valleys and places known for sudden changes in weather and wind conditions. Sightseeing flights thrive on hazardous routes. Helicopter tours in Waimea Canyon and the Na Pali complex are inherently dangerous because of weather and wind.

Robert Owen Jones

Diamond Head

Local medical student turned away

No kidding (“Hawaii doctors continue to leave,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 25). This on top of the editorial, “Hawaii needs homegrown MDs” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 3). The shortages mean that people here with sometimes life-threatening illnesses wait longer for health care.

I know a local boy who applied to the University of Hawaii medical school and was not accepted. He had the necessary qualifications: the right pre-med courses, high grade point averages and high SAT scores. He was good with kids and would have made a great pediatrician. He also had the good looks and comfortable demeanor of a doctor.

Reason for denial: “We don’t have enough slots.” Yes, turn down needed homegrown MDs to admit, at Hawaii taxpayer expense, mainlanders, who, for sure, will return to the mainland.

He went to the mainland, and is now an emergency room doctor at Stanford Hospital. Pretty fancy. With seniority.

Why on Earth would anyone reject a highly qualified local applicant and add carelessly to our doctor shortage?

Gerhard C. Hamm

Nuuanu

Take action on illegal fireworks

Our Christmas Eve was sadly disrupted by a series of loud booms and aerials that lasted for a period of about two hours after we returned from church at 7:45 p.m.

A kind police officer stopped by to ask if I was OK after I called 911 and hung up after waiting for a long time. After he left, the explosions continued in spurts and lasted until after 10 p.m.

I read your editorial and agree (“Don’t let up on illegal fireworks,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Dec. 24). Something must be done. Please, legislators: Take some effective action. The present situation is not tolerable.

Marilyn B. Lee

Mililani

Nurse for homeless an inspiration

Dan Nakaso’s excellent article about nurse Elizabeth Glenn at the Institute for Human Services should be the front-page headline, replacing stories of greed and stupidity with a message of hope, faith and care (“IHS nurse dedicated to treating homeless patients,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 25). That it was published on Christmas Day was appropriate and timely.

Work in social services can be eye-opening and jolting to the senses. Precious successes can collide with start-ling failures. The ex-convict resigned to eventual re-incarceration, or the homeless couple rationalizing that this is only a temporary situation.

Most troubling, the desperate young man living with the facade of seeming stability that hides his actual loss of hope. Elizabeth Glenn’s genuine and giving work shows she believes that there is an answer here, if you only look hard enough.

Gary Oshita

Waipahu

HPD keeps us safe from criminals

I’m happy our police force is taking action on the bad guys. I feel sorry when suspects get hurt, but in the first place, they shouldn’t choose that lifestyle.

It was beginning to feel a little unsafe to just go out and do errands, with all the carjacking and grabbing of handbags of our senior citizens. So thanks to Police Chief Susan Ballard and all the officers in blue.

Ernie K. Itoga

Waialae Iki

