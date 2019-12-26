Coast Guard searching for overdue helicopter off Kauai

The Coast Guard is searching tonight for a tour helicopter overdue on Kauai with seven people aboard.

The owner of the helicopter contacted the Coast Guard at 6:06 p.m., saying the chopper was due back at 5:21 p.m. from a tour of the Napali Coast, the Coast Guard said. One pilot and six passengers, including two who were reportedly minors, were on the aircraft. The chopper has an electronic locator, but no signals have been received, the Coast Guard said.

“The weather conditions are challenging. We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center Honolulu, in a statement.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and crew was searching along with a crew from the U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay. In addition, the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart was sent to help search. The Coast Guard is planning to search with an HC-130 Hercules airplane at first light if needed.

Weather conditions are reportedly 4 miles visibility due to clouds and rain with winds of 28 mph. Weather for Friday is forecast to bring 23 mph winds with waves at 6 feet and scattered rain showers.