comscore Rearview Mirror: Kamehameha Highway has a storied history | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Kamehameha Highway has a storied history

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

I take a lot of things for granted. For instance, the major road around Oahu is called Kamehameha Highway. I assumed that was always its name. Read more

Previous Story
Growing air tours crowd isle skies

Scroll Up