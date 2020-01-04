comscore Aloha Stadium tries to stay on track despite departure of HCDA director | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Aloha Stadium tries to stay on track despite departure of HCDA director

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.

The departure of Aedward Los Banos as the executive director of the Hawaii Community Development Authority comes as the state tries to clarify what the HCDA’s role will be in the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District while keeping the $350 million project on track to a 2023 opening. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up