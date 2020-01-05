comscore Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

The Maui Veterans Cemetery has about 1,200 vases in storage that were removed in preparation for a grave site restoration project in 2014, and is giving family members of those interred there until Jan. 31 to claim them. Read more

