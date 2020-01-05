Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

The Maui Veterans Cemetery has about 1,200 vases in storage that were removed in preparation for a grave site restoration project in 2014, and is giving family members of those interred there until Jan. 31 to claim them. Read more

Vehicle registration kiosk installed at county building

The Department of Finance installed a new self-service kiosk in the second-floor lobby of the Kalana o Maui Building in Wailuku that is available 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Other kiosks are at the Maui County Service Center at the Maui Mall and at the Kihei, Lahaina and Wailuku Safeway stores.

The kiosk features a touch-screen terminal that can be used to process and print vehicle registration cards and emblems. It also accepts payments from debit or credit cards. (A 2.5% fee is applied to credit card transactions.)

Customers with a current vehicle safety inspection can use self-service kiosks to renew their car, truck, motorcycle and trailer registration and renew an expired registration up to 10 months and two weeks after expiration. For more information, call the Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing at 270-7363.

Public can claim vases at veterans cemetery

The Maui Veterans Cemetery has about 1,200 vases in storage that were removed in preparation for a grave site restoration project in 2014, and is giving family members of those interred there until Jan. 31 to claim them.

According to the Department of Defense, each grave site is authorized one bronze vase. After the restoration was complete, bronze vases that were on grave sites were put back in place. The vases in storage are the extra bronze vases that were at the grave sites and glass or plastic vases that were not “up to code,” the agency said.

To claim the vases that belong to them, family members should call the cemetery in Makawao at 876-4534 to schedule a pickup time, providing the full name of deceased and the grave site’s location. After Jan. 31, unclaimed nonbronze vases will be disposed of, and the extra bronze vases will be saved and donated to families of veterans.