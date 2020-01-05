comscore Hawaii adds defensive back from City College of San Francisco | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii adds defensive back from City College of San Francisco

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii football team celebrated the new year with the addition of a versatile defensive back. Read more

Previous Story
Ka‘imi Fairbairn kicks game-winning field goal as Texans rally over Bills in overtime
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 5, 2020

Scroll Up