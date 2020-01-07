Quickbites: Outstanding in the Field, Pai Honolulu, Counter Culture Organic Farm

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

DINERS TAKE TO FIELDS

This year marks 21 years since Outstanding in the Field began organizing pop-up restaurants in farm fields across the globe, and once again, it travels to Hawaii to set up its communal table. This week, it brings diners to the Leeward Coast and North Shore for two farm dinners, at Ma‘o Organic Farms in Waianae on Friday and Kualoa Ranch on Sunday.

The meals, helmed by top chefs in whatever location they’re held, will be prepared on Oahu by chef-restaurateur Ed Kenney at Ma‘o and chef Lee Anne Wong at Kualoa.

Kenney has long championed the work of Kukui and Gary Maunakea-Forth, who teach their young farm crew agricultural, entrepreneurial and community leadership skills as they farm Ma‘o’s 24 original acres. The farm recently acquired an additional 236 acres, and guests will learn about plans for the new property. Kenney is owner of Town, Mahina & Sun’s, Mud Hen Water and Kaimuki Superette restaurants.

The 4,000-acre Kualoa Ranch offers picturesque views and lots of food for thought, with its ancient freshwater fish ponds, grassy hills and cattle, and postcard-perfect beach views. Wong, chef at Koko Head Cafe in Kaimuki, made her name as a contestant on the first Top Chef competition and worked at iconic restaurants such as The French Laundry, Charlie Trotter’s and Nobu.

Tickets are $265 for each event. Visit outstandinginthefield.com/winter-tour.

Outstanding in the Field presents more than 100 table-to-farm events each year at venues such as grass-fed ranches and creameries, vegetable farms, fruit orchards and vineyards.

POPPING UP AT PAI

Big Island chef Brian Hirata continues his other-island tour, bringing the culinary ideas of his Na‘au Project pop-ups to Pai Honolulu.

A Chefs’ Collaboration dinner Sunday with Pai chef Kevin Lee will showcase HIrata’s emphasis on indigenous cuisine — ingredients that might have been foraged in 18th- and 19th-century Hawaii — presented with 21st-century techniques and style.

The 12-course menu event is $185. For reservations and the menu go to paihonolulu.com.

FISH, POI AND BANANAS

Fish is always on the Local I‘a menu, but a demo dinner on Jan. 20 will add an unlikely item to the plate: bananas. Counter Culture Organic Farm’s Gabe Sachter- Smith, who also happens to be a banana scientist, will prepare the local iholena variety in a savory dish.

The demo and meal will run 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kaimuki Superette. The event is BYOB but includes a free beverage from Ola Brew Co., a sponsor of the dinner.

Seats are $45, $40 for Local I‘a and Slow Food members. Go to 808ne.ws/localia and click on the link at the bottom of the schedule to reserve a spot. The restaurant is at 3458 Waialae Ave.