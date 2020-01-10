No. 11 HPU women win ninth straight

Makenna Gambee had a game-high 19 points, leading the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team to a 68-59 win over Notre Dame de Namur at the St. Francis gym on Thursday. Read more

Makenna Gambee had a game-high 19 points, leading the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team to a 68-59 win over Notre Dame de Namur at the St. Francis gym on Thursday.

Amy Baum added 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Sharks (13-1,8-0 PacWest), who are No. 11 in the nation in Division II. Cheyenne Jankulovsk led the Argonauts (3-11, 1-7) with 13 points.

>> Allie Navarette had 19 points and eight rebounds as Hawaii Hilo (4-8, 3-5 PacWest) beat Dominican 80-65 on Thursday in Hilo.

Jerusha Paine led all scorers with 29 points for Dominican (5-8, 2-5).

>> Ronald Blain had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Hawaii Pacific men’s team (5-9, 3-5 PacWest) to a 71-64 victory over Notre Dame de Namur at St. Francis.

Stephen Baity had a game-high 20 points for the Argonauts (2-13, 1-7).

UH men top Drury in dual match

The University of Hawaii men’s swimming team won 10 of 11 events in its dual match with Drury, breezing to a 144.00 to 61.00 victory at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Thursday.

The women’s swimming team finished third in its tri-match with Drury and Wisconsin. Wisconsin finished first, with 185.50 points, ahead of Hawaii’s 150.50. Hawaii’s Phoebe Hines won both the 1,000 and 500 freestyle events.

Before the swimming events, the diving team competed in Day 2 of the Wally Nakamoto Invite. Max Burman took first in the 3-meter with a score of 369.65. Victoria Moretti took second in the 1 meter, posting a score of 256.10.