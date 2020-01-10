comscore No. 11 HPU women win ninth straight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

No. 11 HPU women win ninth straight

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Makenna Gambee had a game-high 19 points, leading the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team to a 68-59 win over Notre Dame de Namur at the St. Francis gym on Thursday. Read more

