Man, 25, charged in Kapolei robbery

Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree robbery of a Kapolei business.

Police arrested Aonoauaalofagiaoiaeieov Vagatai on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

He entered the business at 7:48 a.m. Thursday and took property, police said.

When an employee confronted him, he threatened the male employee with a knife, police said.

He then fled on foot and was later found at 5:15 p.m. Friday and arrested.

Vagatai’s bail is set for $20,000.