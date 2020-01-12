comscore Early player development is key to Lunas’ gridiron success | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Sports

Early player development is key to Lunas’ gridiron success

  • By Rodney S. Yap, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:18 p.m.

The future of Maui prep football starts now, according to Lahainaluna High School’s veteran co-head coach Bobby Watson. Or, to be more precise, on Jan. 19, when the Maui Big Boyz football league kicks off its 2020 spring season. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist critically injured in Ewa Beach collision

Scroll Up