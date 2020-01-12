comscore Maui sports: Kihei baseball sign-ups; ‘Battle of the Badge’ benefit; Golf awards; Cheerleaders ‘show off’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Sports

Maui sports: Kihei baseball sign-ups; ‘Battle of the Badge’ benefit; Golf awards; Cheerleaders ‘show off’

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist critically injured in Ewa Beach collision

Scroll Up