Maui sports: Kihei baseball sign-ups; ‘Battle of the Badge’ benefit; Golf awards; Cheerleaders ‘show off’

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Deadline looms for Kihei baseball sign-ups

Wednesday is the deadline to sign up for the upcoming Kihei Little League season. The league is open to children ages 4 to 12 who are South Maui residents or attend school in Kihei.

Conditioning for 8- to 12-year-olds begins Jan. 28, with opening day set for March 28. Tee-ball and coach-pitch divisions begin in late February.

The league also is looking for volunteer umpires. Sign up online at kiheilittleleague.org. For more information, email kiheibaseball@gmail.com.

GRAPPLING

First responders to participate in ‘Battle of the Badge’ event

The First Responders Submission Grappling Invitational is set for Saturday at Iao Theater in Wailuku.

The “Battle of the Badge” fundraising event starts at 6 p.m. and will include matches against Maui Police Department, Maui Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel.

The third annual event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Maui, with proceeds to assist Special Olympics athletes with various expenses.

For tickets, visit mauionstage.com or call the box office at 242-6969. To become an event sponsor, call 281-7318.

GOLF

4 Maui golf pros selected for Aloha Section PGA awards

Four PGA professionals from the Valley Isle are among those selected for 2019 Aloha Section PGA Special Awards.

The Waiehu Municipal Golf Course has two honorees in Lee Sakugawa (Teacher of the Year) and Art Rego (Merchandiser of the Year, Public).

Chris Armanini of the Kapalua Golf Academy is the recipient of the Youth Player Development Award, and David Havens of Maui Nui Golf Club won the Bill Strausbaugh Award.

The award winners will be honored at the Aloha Section’s annual Hawaii Golf Hoolaulea Awards ceremony Feb. 15 at the Manoa Grand Ballroom in Honolulu.

CHEERLEADING

Hawaii All-Star Cheerleaders to ‘show off’ before competition

The Hawaii All-Star Cheerleaders are hosting “The Show Offs” on Jan. 26 at Baldwin High School’s Jon Garcia Gymnasium starting at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The event features exhibitions from all the Hawaii All-Star cheer teams so family and friends can see their competition routines before the group heads to the mainland in February.

Concessions will be selling food and drinks. Admission is $10 at the door, $7 presale at the All-Stars’ Kahului training facility or through members.

The Hawaii All-Stars has six competition teams — a total of 108 cheer athletes — comprising students from Haiku to Lahaina. The club’s competition teams are heading to Las Vegas for the Jamz All-Star Nationals, Feb. 15-18, at the Orleans Arena.

For more information, check hiallstarcheer.com.