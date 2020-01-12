comscore West Maui’s Kai Nishiki prefers compelling activism over politics in protecting public interests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

West Maui’s Kai Nishiki prefers compelling activism over politics in protecting public interests

  • By Susan Halas, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kahekai “Kai” Nishiki, 48, has earned a reputation as a West Maui community activist on issues related to the environment, planning and housing, to name a few. Read more

Previous Story
Motorcyclist critically injured in Ewa Beach collision

Scroll Up