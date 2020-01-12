comscore Brendan Steele takes a 3-shot lead going into the final round of the Sony Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Brendan Steele takes a 3-shot lead going into the final round of the Sony Open

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Brendan Steele arrived at Waialae Country Club this week having played all of two rounds on the course and none since missing the cut in the 2011 Sony Open in Hawaii. Read more

