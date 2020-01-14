Letters: Soleimani action should have followed protocol; Rail will improve Oahu; Vote Trump out to make America better

Soleimani action should have followed protoco; If HART finally delivers, rail will improve Oahu; Vote Trump out to make America a better nation. Read more

The killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani would have been more acceptable if proper protocol had been followed. Like it or not, we have a two-party system and the rules have been set in place for a reason. The fallout from this event includes the Ukrainian airliner that became unnecessary collateral damage.

Considering all effects of a militaristic action, obtaining and utilizing proper intelligence and procedures, is how our country stands together, stays the course and commands worldwide respect.

Michael Rosenberg

Nuuanu

HCDA for stadium redo is better than HART

After reading the article, “Rail ready in October, HART says” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 9), in which HART executive director Andrew Robbins explained this does not necessarily mean the trains will be running, I was reminded of a conversation I had with a friend when it was reported that the Hawaii Community Development Authority would be managing the rebuild of Aloha Stadium.

I told my friend how we can expect multiple, 40-story luxury condominiums surrounding the stadium, advertising unobstructed views of the Waianae mountain range and Pearl Harbor.

To which my friend stoically replied, “It could have been worse. They could have picked HART. At least now we can expect the stadium to be built reasonably on time and on budget.”

I sighed and said, “I guess you’re right.”

Dale K. Yamauchi

Makakilo

If HART finally delivers, rail will improve Oahu

With the announcement by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) that an October date is now anticipated for completion of a relatively short stretch of this much- maligned project, it appears HART’s current leadership is heading in the right direction (“Rail ready in October, HART says,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 9).

The majority of the public has not seen the progress that has been made, including a much-improved Farrington Highway in Waipahu or the almost- completed stations. The naysayers will never go away. But without a mass transit system, we will be perpetually gridlocked whether the often-uninformed critics admit it or not.

Any project close to this size will have cost and time issues. No one is complaining about H-3 now, and in time, no one will be complaining about rail.

Hal Barnes

Kailua

Instead of anti-choice, rally for better policies

The 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade is right around the corner — Jan. 22 — and with the beginning of Hawaii’s 30th Legislature, I’m hopeful that the anti- choice organizations will be advocating for policies that will lower the abortion rates here in Hawaii. Policies like requiring age-appropriate, science- based sex education in all public schools; access to free birth control; teaching men and boys not to rape; prosecuting all rapists and testing rape kits; and a living wage.

These policies combined will do more to lower abortion rates than anything the anti-choice organizations have done over the past 47 years. If lowering abortion rates is these organizations’ real goal, they will be at the state Capitol advocating for these policies that have proven to lower unwanted pregnancies in other states, and thereby, lower abortions.

With these policies or not, having an abortion is a woman’s choice, as it should be.

Michael Golojuch, Jr.

Kapolei

Focus on rehab, plus life skills to counter drug use

Two commentaries in the Star- Advertiser deserve thoughtful examination (“Get nonviolent marijuana offenders out of overcrowded jails”; “Recreational marijuana’s effects on teen health worrisome,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 9). The first reminds us of the limitations of incarceration. The second points toward the importance of focusing on the root causes of drug abuse.

Obviously, building more prisons and locking people up hasn’t worked, while changing the purpose of prisons from punishment to rehabilitation will. Prisons may give the illusion of safer communities, but recent crimes have indicated a more accurate reality: Without rehabilitation, violence will continue.

Prohibition wasn’t a solution for alcohol and results won’t be different for the abuse of other drugs, including marijuana. To effectively handle drug abuse, several changes are necessary in America’s social infrastructure.

Education needs to balance its emphasis on STEM courses with equal time for moral development and life skills. Family life needs strengthening (related to the living wage issue). Religions need to change from persuading “who’s right” to cooperation.

Together, we can do this.

John Heidel

Kailua

Vote Trump out to make America a better nation

Re-electing President Donald Trump would move the balance of power from liberal to conservative. A re-elected Trump would install more conservative judges in federal courts. If federal courts turn decidedly conservative, current laws that would be marginalized or disappear include laws on health care, immigration, the ability to decide what you can do with your own body, and progress in addressing climate change.

Growth of the U.S. would be stifled if we are too concerned with keeping what we have and preventing others from contributing to our growth.

I don’t understand the Trump slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The U.S. has been, and still is, looked up to as the country to emulate and follow.

As a leader of the free world, the U.S. should lead rather than be narrowly self-interested and protectionist. Voting Trump out of office will help make America a better place.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

