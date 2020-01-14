comscore Letters: Soleimani action should have followed protocol; Rail will improve Oahu; Vote Trump out to make America better | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Soleimani action should have followed protocol; Rail will improve Oahu; Vote Trump out to make America better

  • Today
  • Updated 7:15 p.m.

Soleimani action should have followed protoco; If HART finally delivers, rail will improve Oahu; Vote Trump out to make America a better nation. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Some progress on homelessness

Scroll Up