Kokua Line: State ID renewal must wait until travelers return to Hawaii

Q uestion : We are on an extended trip. How can we renew our state IDs while we are away? I overlooked the imminent expiration date. Read more

Question: We are on an extended trip. How can we renew our state IDs while we are away? I overlooked the imminent expiration date.

Answer: You’ll have to wait until you return to Hawaii, according to the city’s website.

“You may not renew your state identification card by mail even if you are currently out of state. You will have one year after your state identification card expires to renew it in person,” it says.

To answer another reader’s question, state IDs are limited to people who make Hawaii their principal residence; people who “live” in Hawaii only a few weeks a year (like at a timeshare as you described) shouldn’t be eligible.

For more information, see 808ne.ws/stateid.

Q: Regarding Social Security Disability Insurance (808ne.ws/kline12), when would these new rules take effect?

A: They haven’t been approved, so it’s too soon to say when they could take effect.

“The Social Security Administration has to accept comments on the proposal until Jan. 31. … The agency must respond to all the comments before it can finalize any change to its regulations. SSA may choose to rescind the proposal altogether, make changes to the rule before finalizing it, or finalize it as it is proposed — but there is no way of knowing what the agency will choose or when they will decide (except that it cannot be before the comment period closes),” Stacy Cloyd, deputy director of government affairs for the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives, said in an email to Kokua Line.

NOSSCR has asked SSA to rescind the proposal, detailing its objections in a public comment posted on the rule-making docket.

More than 27,000 comments had been received as of Monday, according to a notice on the docket, at 808ne.ws/disrule.

Reminder: If you choose to comment (online, by mail or by fax), don’t include your Social Security number or other sensitive personal information. Comments are made public.

Auwe

To the driver of a beige compact car. On the morning of Jan. 7, you were heading westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard. You blocked the intersection with McCully Street by staying in the far left lane. You could have moved into the middle lane, which was clear of vehicles. For some inconsiderate reason, you chose to block traffic flow. Once you cleared, I blasted my horn at you. You deserved it. — Signed, Flabbergasted

Mahalo

I have read Kokua Line for many years, and especially enjoyed those stories where “angels” have come to a senior citizen’s aid. Well, now it’s this senior’s turn to say mahalo! It happened the week before Thanksgiving. I was charged up to start my Christmas shopping, found parking at the T.J. Maxx level and started rushing (almost running) toward an open elevator door. Unfortunately, speed and agility are no longer on my skills list. I misjudged stepping over a concrete parking block and found myself in an instant airborne and then just as suddenly flat on my face. Two women who were entering the elevator heard the “thud” I made and came to my side to help me sit up and see if I was OK. One got someone in T.J. Maxx to call security and brought out paper toweling. One bought a chilled bottle of water from a nearby vending machine to act as a cold compress. These two women insisted on staying with me until the firemen and EMTs arrived to check me out. There was some blood from a cut lip, a huge bruised chin, but thankfully no broken bones or teeth! I was more stunned than in pain. Mahalo to those two women (my angels), the security guard and the first responders for their kindness and caring. I’m sorry I didn’t get their names, but I wish them many blessings to come. — C.K.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.