comscore UH volleyball coach cleared of misconduct allegations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Sports

UH volleyball coach cleared of misconduct allegations

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Rainbow Warriors coach Charlie Wade has been cleared by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after a 17-month investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. Read more

