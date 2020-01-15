comscore Search process begins for next University of Hawaii football coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Search process begins for next University of Hawaii football coach

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii football team was in limbo on Tuesday while awaiting the hiring of its next head coach. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 14, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 15, 2020

Scroll Up