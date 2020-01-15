Search process begins for next University of Hawaii football coach

The Hawaii football team was in limbo on Tuesday while awaiting the hiring of its next head coach. Read more

The Hawaii football team was in limbo on Tuesday while awaiting the hiring of its next head coach.

On Monday, Nick Rolovich notified UH athletic director David Matlin of his intent to resign as the Rainbow Warriors’ head coach to become the head coach at Washington State. Rolovich will be formally introduced as the Cougars’ coach on Thursday in Pullman, Wash.

Monday night, an invitation for applicants was posted on the school’s web site. According to the posting, for “best consideration, review of applications will begin” next Tuesday. There is no closing date for applications.

UH has not announced an interim head coach during this transition period. After Greg McMackin was released as head coach the night after the 2011 finale, associate head coach Rich Miano served as interim head coach for 17 days until Norm Chow was hired. After Chow was fired on Nov. 1, 2015, assistant head coach Chris Naeole was promoted to interim head coach for the final four games of that season.

In UH’s current chain of command, Brian Smith, who doubles as associate head coach and offensive coordinator, would be the likely choice to run football operations until a head coach is hired.

This is a hectic week for the football program. Five recruits were set to join the Warriors on Monday, the first day of UH’s spring semester. All of the assistant coaches are expected to be back in the office today, with many returning from the recent American Football Coaches Association’s convention in Nashville. A team meeting is expected to be held this afternoon.

This weekend also marks the countdown to the Feb. 5 signing day. The Warriors have secured 15 commitments for the 2020 class — 10 signed during the early period in December, three are blueshirts who were on the 2019 roster, one was a redshirt who delayed enrolling until this semester, and one signed a scholarship agreement.

The Warriors are scheduled to begin the offseason conditioning program next week.

UH also has reserved March 24 for its pro day on the UCLA campus.