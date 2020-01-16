Father and son who were fatally shot in Waianae were targeted, police say

The deaths of a father and son shot by two unknown males Tuesday in Waianae rattled neighbors who have known the family for many years. Read more

Everyone is broken-­hearted, said longtime family friend Daniel Kalani, 28.

“What the hell is going on in this world,” he said in the wake of the deadly incident, the latest in a rash of recent shootings on Oahu.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Solomon Kaleiopu Jr., 65, of Waianae, and his son, Solomon Kaleiopu III, 39, also of Waianae.

The shooting occurred in the carport at 85-1083 Kepauala Place about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Maj. Walter Ozeki said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that two males in a black Toyota Tacoma truck had parked in front of the residence. The men got out of the truck, fired two shots into the carport and fled in the truck, Ozeki said.

He said police do not have any information on the assailants but authorities believe the shooting was intentional.

Police have opened a first-degree murder investigation, he said.

“It doesn’t appear at this time that it was random. It does seem like it was targeted, but we don’t have any specific information to substantiate it,” he said.

Emergency Medical Serv­ices responded and administered advanced life support to the father and son, who suffered gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victims were taken in critical condition to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center where they were pronounced dead.

Kalani said he was playing an online video game Tuesday night when he heard one of the players, who is a relative of the Kaleiopu family, yell “call 911” and say his grandfather and uncle were shot.

He was crying and you could hear panic in his voice, he added.

Kalani, who grew up on Kepauala Place, described Kaleiopu Jr. as a kind-hearted man. “Never did I hear him say bad stuff,” he said. Kaleiopu Jr. was affectionately called “Pops,” and the younger Kaleiopu was called “Uncle Bay,” Kalani said.

Hawaii Criminal Justice Data base showed Kalei­opu III had one conviction for petty misdemeanor prostitution in 2018 and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Kaleiopu III was due to be in Circuit Court in March to face charges brought in 2018 for promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, according to court records.