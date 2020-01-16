comscore 8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

More than 20 ideas for family-friendly fun over the week ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

Previous Story
Review: ‘1917’ puts filmmaker’s style over substance

Scroll Up