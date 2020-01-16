8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

More than 20 ideas for family-friendly fun over the week ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

>> Maxi Priest: British star of Jamaican descent helped create reggae fusion. “Close to You” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990, and Priest was nominated for Grammy Awards in 1994 and 1997. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, Outrigger Waikiki Beach. $45-$75. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY

>> The Blue Print Comedy Show Honolulu: 7-10 p.m., HB Social Club, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd. $20. 946-1343, eventbrite.com

>> Chardonnay: Reggae. 9 p.m., Surfer, The Bar at Turtle Bay Resort. $10. 21+. turtlebayresort.com

>> Rome In Silver: Huntington Beach, Calif.-based DJ. 9 p.m., NextDoor, 43 N. Hotel St. $15-$25. 200-4470, eventbrite.com

>> Brownman Akoustic Quartet — Herbie Hancock Tribute: Trinidadian-born Brownman Ali is a jazz trumpet player. His group will honor Hancock, the keyboardist who released “Rockit” in 1983. 9 p.m., Heart Moon Cafe, 2334 S. King St. $10. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

SATURDAY

>> Koko Marina Center Craft and Gift Fair: Artisans, bakers, jewelers and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Koko Marina Center. 479-5525, 808craftandgiftfairs.com

>> Cat Fanciers’ of Hawaii New Year’s Cat Show: See the islands’ beautiful breeds, join in on discussions and peruse items for your pampered pet. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center. $5-$7. 291-5868, catfanciersofhawaii.com

>> “An Evening With Johnny A.”: Guitarist, known for his solo performances, as a member of the Yardbirds and musical collaborator with Peter Wolf and Bobby Whitlock, gives a free public talk and demo of guitar techniques and looping, in advance of his Monday Blue Note Hawaii appearance. 6 p.m., Multipurpose Room 2, Hawaii Pacific University, Aloha Tower Marketplace.

>> Ko‘olau Music Festival: Allen Won (saxophone), Noel Okimoto (drums), Tommy James (piano), Dean Taba (bass) and Robert Shinoda (guitar) will perform, along with the Castle High School Jazz Band and an all-star cast of high school vocal talent. 6:30-9 p.m., Castle High School. $10. 282-4582, eventbrite.com

>> Comedy Armando Stand-Up & Improv Comedy: Featuring Neco Butler and the Think Fast Improv. 7-9 p.m., Heart Moon Cafe, 2334 S. King St. $10. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

>> Katrina Law: The Musical!: An improvised musical based on a live interview with actor Katrina Law (“Hawaii Five-0”). 7:30-9 p.m., Entrepreneurs Sandbox, 643 Ilalo St. $10. 18+. improvhi.com

>> Markus Schulz: Miami-based artist has been voted America’s Best DJ by DJ Times magazine three times. Hits include 2018 release “We Are The Light” featuring Nikki Flores. 9 p.m., HB Social Club. $10-$549. 18+. 946-1343, eventbrite.com

SUNDAY

>> Beat-Lele’s “Fab4on4Strings” Album Release Party: Beatles-loving musicians will play their favorite songs with ukulele. $25-$45. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenote hawaii.com

>> Comedy Night Featuring Bigg Weezy: Los Angeles-based comedian has performed on the “Katt Williams Great America” Tour. Bigg Weezy has opened for Mark Curry, Joey Medina, Darren Carter and Leslie Jones. 7 p.m., HB Social Club. $10. 946-1343, hbsocialclub.com

MONDAY

>> Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: Parade begins at 8:45 a.m. Starts at Ala Moana Park. Continues to Ala Moana Boulevard, to Kalakaua Avenue, to Monsarrat Ave. Ends at Waikiki Shell parking lot in Kapiolani Park. Lane closures will be in effect 8 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

>> Johnny A. — “Just Me…and My Guitars”: Guitarist, known for his solo blues performances, as a member of the Yardbirds and musical collaborator with Peter Wolf and Bobby Whitlock, performs electric, instrumental versions of classic British rock hits of the ’60s. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Jason Gay Duet featuring Douglas Gilliam: Jazz. 7-10 p.m., Heart Moon Cafe, 2334 S. King St. $5. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

>> Mozart’s Most Memorable Melodies: News anchor Joe Moore ‘s favorite Mozart pieces, played by the Spring Wind Octet. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Doris Duke Theatre, Honolulu Museum of Art, 900 S. Beretania St. $35. 489-5038, chambermusichawaii.org

TUESDAY-JAN. 26

>> Air Supply: Soft-rock duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock had eight Top 10 hits in the United States in the early ’80s, including “The One That You Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing At All” and “Lost in Love.” One show nightly, 8 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $95-$145. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

TUESDAY

>> Jasmine Choi — Flute: The “Goddess of Flute,” considered one of the world’s best instrumentalists, plays alongside UH faculty pianist Dr. Jonathan Korth as part of the Hawaii Flute Festival. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii-Manoa. $15-$25. hawaiiflutesociety.com

WEDNESDAY

>> Brownman Ali and Pono Five!: Ali, a jazz trumpet player, plays with Ian Wacksman, Reggie Padilla, Mark Tanouye and Aron Nelson.. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch Honolulu, Aloha Tower Marketplace. Free.599-4877, gordonbiersch.com

>> Mac DeMarco: Canadian singer/songwriter pumps out a winning bland of indie-rock, psych-rock, jangle pop and lo-fi. DeMarco has released six popular full-length studio albums. 8 p.m., The Republik. $38.50. 18+. jointherepublik.com

THURSDAY

>> Andy Bumatai and Frank De Lima: Bumatai has headlined comedy clubs across the United States and created local TV specials “High School Daze” and “All in the Ohana.” De Lima has entertained locals and tourists alike with zany parodies and sketches. 7 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com