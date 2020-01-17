Editorial: Space Force boosts cautious optimism

Hawaii has long served as home to all branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard and Coast Guard. And now the newest branch — the first addition in more than 70 years — will have a presence here, too. Read more

Hawaii has long served as home to all branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard and Coast Guard. And now the newest branch — the first addition in more than 70 years — will have a presence here, too.

Congress has provided $40 million in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act for launching the United States Space Force, which is to operate under the umbrella of the Air Force, much as the Marines are part of the Department of the Navy. This week, its top administrator, Gen. Jay Raymond, was sworn in as chief of space operations.

While Space Force troops have yet to assemble, sites have been selected for four new offensive space control squadrons. On the list is the Hawaii Air National Guard, with the squadron to be based at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai.

While this new unit aims to help strengthen the Air Force’s space capabilities and advance national security interests, it also will bring more federal funds to the state along with the prospect of welcome opportunities for local jobs.

While about two-thirds of the squadron’s initial positions will go to military personnel, the balance will be covered through recruiting “off-the-street” high school and college graduates with strong STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education backgrounds.

Between 2016 and 2026, STEM occupations in Hawaii are projected to grow nearly 4% to include nearly 32,000 jobs, according to an “Education to Workforce” report issued by Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education. Among the most in-demand positions: computer systems analyst, software developer and civil engineer.

To prepare students for growing STEM-related career opportunities, in recent decades the state Education Department has rightly developed curriculum and popular extra-curriculars, such as robotics programs through which students build robots (often with computer-aided design programs) and compete in matches that test their STEM skills and teamwork.

It’s encouraging that in recent years the count of public high school graduates earning a STEM honors certificate or completing STEM-related Career Technical Education courses has increased. The University of Hawaii is seeing a similar trend, with a rise in grads earning a STEM degree or certificate, according to the P-20 report.

The Kauai facility at Barking Sands is a key site for the nation’s ballistic missile defense program and the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare testing and training. With the addition of the highly technical space control squadron, the facility is poised to also play an important role in ensuring national security agencies have access to U.S. satellite communication.

With the impact of military expenditures in Hawaii ranking among the state’s top economic drivers, the launch of the Space Force — the first new armed service since 1947, when the Air Force was created — holds potential to benefit the islands.

However, the longtime military presence here has also left us with some deep environmental scars and concerns about appropriate land use.

Recently, the military hit the pause button on a $1 billion-plus missile defense radar slated for Oahu because of Native Hawaiian cultural concerns, including a heiau at one possible site on Kuaokala Ridge at Kaena Point, and community worries about overdevelopment at two other candidate sites at Kahuku Training Area.

Observers say it’s possible the radar could wind up at Kauai’s missile range facility.

As plans for future-focused military projects continue, local economic gains must be carefully weighed against potential losses. Development must be conducted in tandem with local communities, with respect for cultural issues and timely follow-through on matters of environmental stewardship.