On the Move: Bowers + Kubota, Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing of Hawaii

>> Bowers + Kubota, an architectural/ engineering firm based in Hawaii, has announced the hiring of two new members to its team. Jeffrey McKean has been appointed as a project architect, and Clyde Nakano has been named a project inspector.

>> Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing of Hawaii has hired Sonny Leandro as a project-managing estimator. Leandro previously worked for Roofline Supply Hawaii as its branch manager for four years. His career in the construction and materials distribution industry started on the Big Island, where he worked for a general contractor for several years. He then worked for RSI Roofing Supply in Kona and then Oahu.