comscore On the Move: Bowers + Kubota, Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Bowers + Kubota, Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing of Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bowers + Kubota and Commercial Roofing & Waterproofing have announced new hires. Read more

Previous Story
Cracks shutter Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Holei Sea Arch overlook

Scroll Up