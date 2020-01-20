comscore Slain HPD officers both were parents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Slain HPD officers both were parents

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

A bouquet of pink roses was among the many flowers that people brought Sunday to the Honolulu Police Department’s main station to remember the two officers shot and killed. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics - Jan. 9-16, 2020

Scroll Up