comscore 2 officers killed, homes destroyed in standoff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

2 officers killed, homes destroyed in standoff

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department on Sunday mourned the loss of two police officers who were shot and killed while responding to an apparent tenant-landlord dispute. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics - Jan. 9-16, 2020

Scroll Up