Easy-Kine Cooking: Eggs, leftovers make elegant dish

A frittata is one of the simplest dishes to make. You can use whatever leftover vegetables you have in the house, and when you add eggs, milk and cheese, it turns into a meal. Read more

In Italian, “Frittata con Spinaci e Patate” sounds very elegant, yet a frittata is one of the simplest dishes to make. You can use whatever leftover vegetables you have in the house, and when you add eggs, milk and cheese, it turns into a meal.

A frittata is similar to a quiche, but even simpler because there is no crust. And it is beautiful, light yellow from the eggs and cheese, fluffy from milk and flecked with green from the spinach.

In addition to spinach, this recipe calls for potatoes and artichoke hearts. But you can use red or green peppers, asparagus, onions, green onions, mushrooms or any other vegetable.

Here’s a tip from chef Norman Asao for thoroughly draining frozen spinach: Defrost, then place spinach in a clean kitchen towel and twist over the sink until all the water is wrung out.

Potatoes take the longest to cook, so they hit the pan first, in olive oil. Then, after adding the other items, bake in the oven. In less than 45 minutes you have a perfect breakfast, brunch or lunch dish. The combination of ingredients is wonderful, with the firm texture of potatoes contrasting the fluffiness of scrambled eggs.

Serve as individual wedges, or cut into small cubes and serve with toothpicks as a pupu.

POTATO AND VEGETABLE FRITTATA

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks or 1/4-inch slices (substitute Yukon gold)

16 ounces frozen chopped spinach, defrosted

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts

1 teaspoon kosher salt

10 large eggs, beaten

1/3 cup whole milk (substitute 1% milk)

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In cast-iron pan or other ovenproof skillet, heat oil over medium. When hot, add potatoes and cook until browned around edges, about 5 minutes.

Add drained spinach, artichoke hearts and salt, and cook 5 more minutes.

In bowl, mix eggs, milk, cheese and Italian seasoning. Reduce heat to medium-low and pour egg mixture into skillet. Tilt skillet to spread evenly; cook 3 minutes. Move pan to oven and bake until set, about 25 minutes.

Remove from oven and cool 10 minutes. With a knife, cut around edges of frittata and slide onto cutting board. Serve warm or at room temperature. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 380 calories, 23 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 325 mg cholesterol, 1,000 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 21 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.