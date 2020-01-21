comscore Ryder Hsiung can’t miss as No. 3 Punahou tops No. 7 Saint Louis in ILH basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ryder Hsiung can’t miss as No. 3 Punahou tops No. 7 Saint Louis in ILH basketball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ryder Hsiung picked a fine time for a career night. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 20, 2020

Scroll Up