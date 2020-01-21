Ryder Hsiung can’t miss as No. 3 Punahou tops No. 7 Saint Louis in ILH basketball

Ryder Hsiung picked a fine time for a career night.

The 6-foot-4 junior scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, going 6-for-6 from the 3-point arc, as No. 3 Punahou held off No. 7 Saint Louis 59-49 on Monday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

Yoshi Kobayashi added 11 points as Punahou (14-8 overall) improved to 4-2 in the tight Interscholastic League of Honolulu chase. Saint Louis (3-9 overall), playing as a Top 10 squad for the first time this season, dropped to 2-4 in league play. As a team, Punahou finished 11-for-18 from 3-point range and was 0-for-3 from the foul line. It was a far cry from a 3-for-20 showing last week in a loss to Maryknoll.

“Coach Darren (Matsuda) brought us here at 2:30, shooting free throws and 3s. I got up 100 shots before the game,” Hsiung said. “I think we were kind of tired (last week). After that, we blocked that out and played against a good Saint Louis team and played well.”

The Crusaders didn’t play poorly. Jayden de Laura pumped in 25 points and their fullcourt press forced the home team into seven first-quarter turnovers. That’s when Hsiung caught fire. After hitting his only 3-point try in the first quarter, he splashed five treys in a row against Saint Louis’ 1-3-1 matchup zone.

“He was hot,” de Laura said. “If it isn’t him, it’s Yoshi.”

Until Hsiung got hot, the Crusaders were in a good flow. AJ Bianco scored four points in the first quarter, attacking Punahou’s bigs consistently, but he sat most of the second quarter with shin splints and was in and out of the lineup the rest of the night.

Still, Saint Louis battled back to within 13-12, with de Laura’s hustle sparking the press. By the time Hsiung’s onslaught ended, the Buffanblu had a 40-19 lead shortly before halftime.

The Crusaders locked down on the gangly southpaw, who took just one shot in the third quarter. Punahou still had a comfortable 51-39 lead.

The visitors got three 3-pointers in a row from de Laura to pull within 57-49 with 2:50 remaining. Saint Louis then turned the ball over when Bianco didn’t see de Laura’s pass coming to him in the right corner. Saint Louis never got closer.

AT HEMMETER FIELDHOUSE

Saint Louis (3-9, 2-4 ILH) 12 11 16 10 — 49

Punahou (14-8, 4-2 ILH) 16 24 11 8 — 59

STL: Jayden de Laura 25, Malu Ing 0, Caleb Shin 3, Isaac Silva 2, AJ Bianco 6, Shoncin Revuelto 0, Aiva Arquette 5, Kahaku Marquez 0, Nalu Liftee 6, Kalan Ellis 2,

PUN: Yoshi Kobayashi 11, Peyton Macapulay 2, Kanoa Kalahiki 2, Kai Nafarrete 5, Noah Kameehonua 6, Grant Nakanishi 0, Ryder Hsiung 24, Alexandru Iosivas 5, Jordan Deshawn Hepting 2, Ioasa Tua 2.

3-point goals—Saint Louis 5 (de Laura 3, Shin, Arquette), Punahou 11 (Hsiung 6, Kameehonua 2, Kobayashi, Nafarrete, Iosivas).