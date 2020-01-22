comscore GoFundMe campaigns for slain officers’ families pop up; 1 is suspended | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

GoFundMe campaigns for slain officers’ families pop up; 1 is suspended

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Within just a day after two Honolulu police officers were shot and killed while responding to a call for help in the Diamond Head area, a GoFundMe campaign emerged, seeking funds to help Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. Read more

