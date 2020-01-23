comscore Landlord was quirky, caring | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Landlord was quirky, caring

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Lois Kiehl Cain was a quirky former belly- dancing University of Hawaii librarian who had a soft spot for taking in strangers to her home on Hibiscus Drive where they lived rent free, including defecting Russian fishermen, a family escaping Asia’s economic downturn and the man suspected of killing her and two Honolulu police officers on Sunday. Read more

MacNaughton leaves BlackSand Capital; Kobayashi becomes CEO

