Hawaii News

Southwest says isle routes are surpassing expectations

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

Southwest Airlines officials Thursday praised the better- than-expected performance of its new Hawaii operations on a day in which they vented about another delay in the Boeing 737 Max suspension as well as a whistle­blower complaint alleging that the carrier received special treatment by the Federal Aviation Administration in beginning Hawaii service. Read more

