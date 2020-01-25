Former Hawaii Rainbow Warriors soaking in their Hula Bowl experience

The next step in receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh’s football career was only a mile away. Read more

The next step in receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh’s football career was only a mile away.

Sharsh is among five former University of Hawaii football players invited to participate in Sunday’s Newsweek Hula Bowl at Aloha Stadium.

Sharsh, a Moanalua High graduate, said he never envisioned competing in an all-star game for 2019 college seniors. “It’s amazing,” Sharsh said. “I’m taking as much knowledge as I can from all these great coaches. The NFL coaches have been through so much. They have a lot of experience. Whatever they tell the team, I take it in 100%.”

Rex Ryan, former head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, is leading the Kai team, and Mike Smith, who coached the Atlanta Falcons, heads up the Aina team.

Former UH wideout JoJo Ward, running back Dayton Furuta, linebacker Solomon Matautia and safety Ikem Okeke are expected to get significant reps. Kaimana Padello, a hybrid defensive end, has attended practices and meetings this week but will not play in the game. He is recovering from a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.

“I’m meeting with my doctor next week,” said Padello, who was the Rainbow Warriors’ most impactful pass rusher. “I’m ahead of schedule. They’re shocked at how much I’ve been healing.”

Padello said he hopes to compete in UH’s pro day in March in Los Angeles. “All I need is a shot,” Padello said.

Okeke was training in Las Vegas, where he grew up, when he received the Hula Bowl invitation last week. “You get to meet a lot of different people from a lot of different places,” Okeke said of the bowl. “I’m really enjoying myself. I’m just hoping to prove I’m as good an athlete as anybody else on that field.”

At UH, Okeke played outside linebacker, nickelback and both safety positions. He has been used at safety during Hula Bowl practices.

“I’m going to keep showing them every day,” Okeke said of practices.

Following the game, he will return to Las Vegas, where he will continue to train under former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham and ex-cornerback Mark McMillian. Those workouts have “really been helping me build my speed,” Okeke said.

Ward had been training in Virginia, but plans to work out in Texas next week.

Dayton Furuta, the self-styled “Froot Train,” missed nine weeks because of an ankle injury but returned for the final three UH games. At 5 feet 11 and 253 pounds, Furuta will be used as a fullback on Sunday. “Whatever gives me the best chance to play,” Furuta said.

Matautia also is open to suggestions. He has practiced this week at all three linebacker spots. Matautia also has opted to train under the UH strength/conditioning coaches at the school’s facilities.

“It’s good for me,” Matautia said. “I don’t have to go anywhere and spend $10,000. I know the strength staff. I know the trainers. When I use the (UH) facilities, everything is good. I’m comfortable there. I’m happy there. It’s good for me.”