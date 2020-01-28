comscore Kalama vigil tonight, Enriquez funeral Thursday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kalama vigil tonight, Enriquez funeral Thursday

  By Allison Schaefers
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at Sandy Beach to honor the memory of Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama, whom friends and family have described as a “quiet hero,” whose calm presence made him the “rock” that others looked to as a source of strength. Read more

