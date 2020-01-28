comscore On the Move: Torigoe and Hamabata | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Torigoe and Hamabata

Juli Torigoe has been promoted to vice president and chief financial officer of Liliu­okalani Trust. She joined LT in 2016 as a controller. Read more

