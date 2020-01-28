On the Move: Torigoe and Hamabata

Juli Torigoe has been promoted to vice president and chief financial officer of Liliu­okalani Trust. She joined LT in 2016 as a controller. Read more

Juli Torigoe has been promoted to vice president and chief financial officer of Liliu­okalani Trust. She joined LT in 2016 as a controller. Prior to that she worked for Servco Pacific Inc. for 10 years as a finance director and corporate controller. Torigoe is also a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Global Management Accountant.

Central Pacific Bank has appointed Clint Hamabata as its new president and mortgage loan manager. Previously, Hamabata worked as a sales manager at First Hawaiian Bank and condo projects manager/senior loan officer at American Savings Bank. He has over 15 years of experience.

