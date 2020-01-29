comscore Concepts provide glimpse of possibilities for new Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Concepts provide glimpse of possibilities for new Aloha Stadium

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In a series of public and community meetings over the past few months, officials of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District have been sharing conceptualized possible options for what the new facility and surrounding development could look like at its scheduled fall 2023 opening and seeking public comment. Read more

