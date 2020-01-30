comscore Yacht tied to Natalie Wood’s drowning removed from harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Yacht tied to Natalie Wood’s drowning removed from harbor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

Splendour, a 55-foot yacht connected with the 1981 drowning death of actress Natalie Wood, was demolished Tuesday, ending a more than 20-year run in the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Read more

