HPU women’s hoopsters roll again

Abbey Noblett recorded a double-double (23 points, 12 rebounds) as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team routed Academy of Art 83-59 in a Pacific West Conference game on Wednesday at The Shark Tank, formerly the St. Francis School gym.

Starr Rivera added 19 points, while Alysha Marcucci scored 14 points for the Sharks (20-1 overall, 15-0 PacWest), who won their 16th straight game.

Tayler Bennett led the Urban Knights (6-11, 4-9) with 21 points.

Earlier in the week, HPU moved up a spot to No. 6 in the Division II Sports Information Directors’ poll and also came in at No. 7 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II poll.

HPU heads to California and will play four conference games in an eight-day span, beginning Feb. 10 at Azusa Pacific.

Sharks men’s hoops falls

Three Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball players scored 11 or more points, but it wasn’t enough as Academy of Art defeated the Sharks 74-59 on Wednesday night.

Neema Namdar led all HPU players with 17 points, while Tavon Tarpley scored 13 and Jacob Foy added 11 for the Sharks (9-12, 7-8). The Urban Knights (6-14, 4-9) outrebounded HPU 42-30, while the Sharks connected on just eight of their 30 3-point attempts.

Hawaii Pacific begins a four-game California road trip on Feb. 10 at Azusa Pacific.