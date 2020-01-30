comscore HPU women’s hoopsters roll again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU women’s hoopsters roll again

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Abbey Noblett recorded a double-double (23 points, 12 rebounds) as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team routed Academy of Art 83-59 in a Pacific West Conference game on Wednesday at The Shark Tank, formerly the St. Francis School gym. Read more

