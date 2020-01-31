comscore Mayor Caldwell warns of another rail delay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor Caldwell warns of another rail delay

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city is “not yet confident” the first 11-mile segment of the Honolulu rail line will open at the end of this year, and told the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation that it should stop promising the public that rail will open even earlier. Read more

