comscore Leilehua hands Mililani first loss to win OIA West | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Leilehua hands Mililani first loss to win OIA West

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jordan Ke-A sank a free throw with 10.5 seconds left to break a tie as No. 9 Leilehua edged Mililani 50-49 on Thursday night to capture the OIA West Division crown. Read more

