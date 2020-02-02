Pearl City graduate, Navy teacher taking to skies at Super Bowl

There will be at least one Hawaii high school alumnus attending Super Bowl LIV in Miami this afternoon, but her experience will be unlike any other. Read more

There will be at least one Hawaii high school alumnus attending Super Bowl LIV in Miami this afternoon, but her experience will be unlike any other.

Lt. Kalimari Billings, 32, is a naval aviator who will be aboard one of the four fighter jets scheduled to fly over Hard Rock Stadium between the singing of the national anthem and kickoff.

Billings, who graduated from Pearl City High School in 2005, was nominated and then chosen to participate in the flyover. Her “skipper,” or captain, said she had been selected for the work she has done while in the Navy.

“It was nice to hear that and kind of be recognized for working hard while you’re here,” she said.

She will be in a two-seat EA-18G Growler during the flyover, along with an F/A-18 Super Hornet and two F-35 Lightnings in a diamond formation.

Billings will be part of the only two-person crew. She will be the systems operator when aboard the Growler, which is used for “electronic warfare” and involves jamming enemy radars to keep U.S. forces undetected.

She joined the Navy in 2010, attended the U.S. Naval Academy and then went to flight school. She started flying Growlers in 2013 and was deployed from 2015 to 2016.

“That was insanely rewarding, actually going and being part of combat missions,” she said. “It’s an amazing job I realize I’m very lucky to have.”

When not flying, Billings is stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state and is an instructor for new pilots.

“My job is to teach new pilots and EWOs (electronic warfare officers) how to fly and operate our jets,” she said. “I’m also the student control officer, so I’m responsible for every student the day they show up. … It’s basically like a jet teacher.”

Billings grew up in a military family, and both her parents were in the Navy. She was born at Tripler Army Medical Center on Oahu and lived in Italy, Panama and Puerto Rico before returning to Hawaii.

“I consider it where I grew up. It’s the place where I’ve lived the longest,” she said.

She stayed from seventh grade through her high school graduation before moving away again.

Billings said she misses Hawaii — a feeling that may be magnified by living just 100 miles south of Canada, where she has to deal with the cold, wind, rain and snow.

“I miss everything about (Hawaii). I think we’re going on day 20 of not being able to see the sun out here,” she said Thursday by telephone. “I miss feeling warm year-round. I miss the beaches, I miss the people. … It was a great place to grow up.”

On Friday, using a Growler and another jet, Billings flew to Miami, where it is still rainy but at least warmer.

Billings has enjoyed attending college football games, but this is her first professional game and Super Bowl.

And she will get to watch the packed stadium from up above during the flyover, but during the third quarter she will also be on the field in the middle of that packed stadium, where she will be recognized.

“It feels like it’s overwhelming because there’s so many people looking at you. It’ll be pretty cool,” she said.