Brazil’s Wiggolly Dantas wins Volcom Pipe Pro surf event

Wiggolly Dantas became the first Brazilian to win the Volcom Pipe Pro, posting a two-wave score of 10.03 to claim victory at Haleiwa on Saturday.

Dantas beat out two of his countrymen in Joao Chianca and Yago Dora, as well as Hawaii’s Seth Moniz. Chianca finished second with a 7.83, Dora third with 6.30, and Moniz fourth with 5.17. Dantas had by far the highest score on any wave in the finals with an 8.00 on his first wave. Chianca was the closest with a score of 4.00.

Also, Hawaii’s Billy Kemper was honored with the Hard Charger Award in memory of Todd Chesser for his commitment to pushing himself over the ledge and charging throughout the entire event.

No. 3 Wahine win 2 in water polo

The third-ranked Hawaii water polo team remained unbeaten with wins over No. 10 Arizona State and No. 25 Azusa Pacific on Saturday at the ASU Cross Conference Challenge in Tempe, Ariz.

Sophomores Bernadette Doyle and Alba Bonamus Boix each scored four goals in a 9-7 victory, handing the host Sun Devils (3-1) their first loss. Junior Lalelei Mata’afa had a career-high five goals for Hawaii (6-0) in the 17-4 rout of the Cougars (2-6).

Hawaii Pacific splits in softball

Hawaii Pacific split its two games Saturday at the Concordia Kickoff Softball Classic on Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

The Sharks (3-1) opened the day at Great Park with a 6-3 victory over Cal State East Bay, using a four-run third — highlighted by Cieana Curran’s two-run triple — to take the lead for good over the Pioneers. HPU dropped the nightcap 12-3 to Cal State San Marcos.