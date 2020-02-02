comscore Kapolei’s Brandon Pagurayan, Campbell’s Alizeih Villalpando pick up their third OIA West wrestling titles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kapolei’s Brandon Pagurayan, Campbell’s Alizeih Villalpando pick up their third OIA West wrestling titles

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The preliminaries are over, now it is time to get serious. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 1, 2020

Scroll Up