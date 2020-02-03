Letters: Road usage tax would benefit heavy road hogs; Officers need more training, support; Close traffic out of China to combat coronavirus

Road usage tax would benefit heavy road hogs; Officers need more training, support; Close traffic out of China to combat coronavirus. Read more

My brother-in-law just got a notice comparing the existing gas tax to the road usage tax. He has a Ford hybrid. The estimate results in almost double the charge. It looks like the state wants gas-efficient and low-mileage cars to pay for road maintenance. Why?

My car is relatively light and I am sure causes less wear and tear than a road hog. I have a pure electric car and already have to pay the highest electric rates in the nation. I don’t think I should have to also pay double the road usage tax.

I am not against paying something to maintain our roads, but I sure don’t want to subsidize road hogs. Fix this! Fuel-efficient cars tend to be lighter and therefore less damaging to the roads. They should pay less while the heavy road hogs should pay more.

Peter Ehrhorn

Kailua

We don’t need new tax to recruit police officers

State Rep. Gene Ward proposes to charge a tax on international travelers to raise funds in order to recruit and retain police officers (“Longtime tax critic advocates for a new fee to recruit Hawaii police,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 29).

What will he propose next? A new tax to raise money to address our severe shortage of doctors? Or maybe another tax to hire and retain teachers, who are in extremely short supply in this state?

Ward appears to be just another Democrat who is an opportunist, taking advantage of a very tragic situation involving the deaths of two police officers.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

Officers need more training, support

In Hawaii, police strive to serve with aloha, as fallen officers Kaulike Kalama and Tiffany Enriquez did every day in their jobs. It’s from their strength and courage that we can move forward without fear after their violent deaths, remaining vigilant in holding aloha in our hearts for each other.

The police department touches every facet of society and is the heartbeat of the community. Unfortunately, relationships between police and the public have at times been adversarial, leading to tragedy.

The Diamond Head incident was one of these tragedies, highlighting the need for officers to receive more training and support when dealing with those in crisis who have emotional, mental or developmental issues. Perhaps a standard mental health police protocol for responding to these individuals can help save lives.

Today, we thank these two officers for their faithful service and the heart they had for those they served. Prayers for their ‘ohana. Aloha ‘oe.

Shana Wailana Logan

Hilo

Congress supposed to check executive power

After reading Richard Morse’s letter (“Obstruction of Congress charge should be nixed,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 23), I realized the problem facing our nation now. He said it was President Donald Trump’s job to obstruct Congress. That must be the Republican view now and why there is such a problem with Trump.

Democrats still believe that the president’s job is to lead our nation. This is in contrast to the Republican view back in 1998, when one of the articles of impeachment against Bill Clinton was for obstruction of justice. In 1974, when Richard Nixon was about to be impeached, one of the articles was obstruction of justice. In 1868, the 11th article against Andrew Johnson was basically for challenging the authority of the 39th Congress.

Congress is supposed to provide a check against absolute power of the executive branch. Impeachment is one of the checks provided for in the Constitution.

Terrence Ching

Wilhelmina Rise

Close traffic out of China to combat coronavirus

Roughly 41 million vehicles have been recalled because of defective Takata airbags, which can cause injuries and death. Last known count was at least 25 deaths. What is not known is how many lives these defective airbags have saved.

Compared to the coronavirus presently causing panic across the globe, there are more than 200 people dead and more than 9,000 confirmed cases in China alone. If we can recall airbags, and cause one business to go bankrupt, over 25 deaths, we should be able to close all traffic in and out of China for something we know very little about with no solutions or cure.

Bruce Kouch

Manoa

USMCA will bring tremendous benefits

Gee whiz! I know Hawaii is far away from, and the Lurline no longer sails here with news from, the mainland. Is that why the Star-Advertiser has had nary a word about the sweeping trade bill, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, that was so enthusiastically anticipated and just signed by the president last week (“New NAFTA pact gets final support in Senate,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 17)?

You might tell the readers of the tremendous economic benefits and business it will bring to farmers and other members of the working class.

The advantages to the U.S. are vast and I am glad to be of help in breaking the news to you.

Donald Graber

Kakaako

Turn car lights on to make roads safer

Like John Shockley (“A friendly shaka, mahalo from TheBus,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 31), I was also thanked by TheBus. It made my day!

I also like the way city buses use their headlights 24 hours a day. It makes the bus safer and more visible. I have seen cars (too many) who drive without lights, even at night. I leave my lights at the full “on” position even in the daytime, as they shut themselves off after you park your car. It also does not affect your gas mileage, as modern cars use xenon or LED bulbs that do not draw the high amperage of earlier lights.

Let’s all help each other and drive with aloha, and with our lights on.

Tom Fujita

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813