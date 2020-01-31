Letters: Senators’ blocking of witnesses shibai; Repairing potholes; Be practical developing stadium site

Senators’ blocking of witnesses shibai; More expertise needed on repairing potholes; Be practical about developing stadium site. Read more

Republican senators have a golden chance to clear President Donald Trump of all charges. How? Allow the witnesses and documents relating to the impeachment charges to be introduced into the Senate trial.

However, what we get instead is an attempt to block all relevant evidence by using the “Star Wars” defense: “These are not the ’droids you are looking for” (i.e., “Trust us. Trump is innocent. You don’t need to see all the evidence.”).

These same senators don’t realize that most Americans see their antics as a human example of the phrase, “If it walks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.”

By blocking all attempts to present the truth, the White House and its supporters implicate themselves in a one-word description of their role in the impeachment investigation: cover-up.

A big “quack” to all politicians who are expecting the American public to buy their latest scoop of shibai.

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Molokai

More expertise needed on repairing potholes

I am a retired civil engineer staying in Hawaii. Before I retired, I managed public works construction projects for the city of Seattle. This included asphalt paving and resurfacing. I was certainly disappointed to see how so many potholes here in Hawaii are patched. I have watched city trucks dump some asphalt mix into a pothole filled with water and then drive over it with their truck. This will not last.

As another reader pointed out, some potholes are filled with too much mix that, even after rolling, leaves a bump for traffic (“Improve methods for patching potholes,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 28). When I talked to a couple of city workers filling potholes that were full of water, I was told that they are under pressure to get as many filled per day as possible.

Honolulu needs to hire someone who is well versed on asphalt paving and patching rather than whoever is in charge now.

Charles Carter

Waikiki

HHS ‘denial of care’ rule unneeded and harmful

The new U.S. Health and Human Services “denial of care” rule is another of our president’s no-brain actions that will have far-reaching consequences. HHS says this new rule is necessary to protect freedom of religion so no one would be forced to perform a procedure that violates their religion.

It is not necessary.

There already are protections for religious beliefs of medical professionals under federal law. Medical ethical requirements, standard of care and accreditation requirements for hospitals currently prohibit discrimination against patients and require we medical professionals ensure that our patients receive medically necessary care.

This new rule has the potential to grossly expand the ability of numerous people not directly involved in providing care to delay and even reject patients. There is a lawsuit in the courts that argues that the denial of care rule is unconstitutional for multiple reasons. The primary one is that it violates a patient’s rights to privacy, liberty and equal dignity as guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment.

Please contact your representatives to support legal action to block this rule before it takes effect.

Shay Bintliff, M.D.

Waimea, Hawaii island

Be practical about developing stadium site

The vast, treeless parking lot shown in the rendering of the Aloha Stadium site highlighted the need to be mindful of three critical design components (“Concepts provide glimpse of possibilities for new Aloha Stadium,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 29):

First, the need for maximizing permeable surfaces to control stormwater and recharge our aquifer. Second, the crucial need for shade in the parking areas to make it hospitable to tailgating, swap meets and other gatherings. This could be done through a solar photovoltaic canopy (imagine the kilowatt hours you could generate!) or canopy trees. Third, the need for the site plan, parking layout and parking control to be executed in a way that maximizes usage of available parking.

The last three times I went to a University of Hawaii football game, the lots were “full” and closed, yet at least 5% of the spaces stood empty. Perhaps something like the space counters at Ala Moana Center that show how many cars have entered and exited a section, so people can have real-time counts of empty spaces and assistance in finding them? Practical considerations like these should be front-of-mind in developing the final concept.

Donna L. Ching

Manoa

Support UH sports for the joy of the game

Oh, the priceless joy of coming home from a hard day’s work, turning on the TV and enjoying a University of Hawaii sport. What a reprieve from the stresses and ordeals of daily life. And for free! I always say it’s the best deal in town.

Of course, the joy is tenfold if they win and it’s something we, the people of Hawaii, can do something about. Let’s all support our own university by either going to the game or making a contribution. Come on, fans: Do your part! Go Bows!

Edwin Ikeda

Pearl City

A friendly shaka, mahalo from TheBus

Recently, I was driving eastbound on the H-1 Freeway in the slow lane. A bus was entering the freeway from the Makakilo Drive onramp. I slowed to let the bus enter. To my surprise, an electric sign that flashed a shaka and the word “Mahalo” appeared where the bus number is located. What a wonderful idea for generating the spirit of aloha for Hawaii’s drivers.

I don’t know how the sign was activated, but it really lifted my spirit. So many of us make that similar gesture while making lane changes, which is unique to Hawaii.

I’m glad TheBus has this feature and I hope it is used more often. I also hope Hawaii’s drivers make a little hand gesture with a smile of gratitude when making lane changes. It costs nothing — and it’s worth a fortune.

John Shockley

Makakilo

