Easy-Kine Cooking: Vegan ‘sashimi’ is high in fiber

In Japan, a popular way to reduce consumption of carbohydrates is to eat konnyaku instead of rice or other starches.

Konnyaku is a jelly-like product made from konjac yams, and it has a rubbery texture. It’s also known as konnyaku potato, devil’s tongue, voodoo lily and snake palm. It’s used in the popular fruit-flavored jellies sold as snacks.

Konnyaku is available in the refrigerated tofu section of grocery stores and usually is offered in white and gray colors. Japanese specialty stores sometimes sell a green color.

It has very little taste but is considered healthful as it has few calories and is high in fiber.

The product does have a distinct odor, so soak it in cold water or even blanch it quickly to remove the smell.

One of the newest ways to eat konnyaku in Japan is to mix tiny pieces in with rice before cooking.

Another preparation is to slice it up as sashimi. Since konnyaku has no taste, the miso-mustard dipping sauce makes a perfect pairing. Give yourself a few minutes to prepare both, and expand your ingredient list by trying konnyaku.

KONNYAKU SASHIMI

2 (9-ounce) packets konnyaku (use white, gray or a combination)

1 cup shredded cabbage

1/4 cup pickled ginger, as garnish (optional)

Slice konnyaku into rectangle slices about 1/4-inch thick to mimic sashimi slices. Soak in water at least 30 minutes to reduce odor or blanch quickly. Dry and place on bed of shredded cabbage with a mound of pickled ginger.

Serve with miso-mustard dressing (see below) or wasabi-soy sauce dressing on the side.

Serves 10 or more as a side dish or appetizer.

MISO-MUSTARD DRESSING

1/4 cup white miso

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons mirin

4 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Combine all ingredients well. Serve with konnyaku sashimi. Use any leftover sauce to marinate fish.

Makes about 1/2 cup dressing.

Nutritional information unavailable.

