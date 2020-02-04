comscore Freshman’s goal lifts Punahou by Aiea and into state girls soccer quarterfinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Freshman’s goal lifts Punahou by Aiea and into state girls soccer quarterfinals

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Punahou did not get a seeded bye into the Division I quarterfinals of The Queen’s Medical Center/HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships, but the Buffanblu did keep their spotless win-loss record intact Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up