comscore Bill would bar Attorney General from investigating some nonprofits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would bar Attorney General from investigating some nonprofits

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:42 p.m.

The state Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs on Tuesday moved out a bill that would prohibit the state Attorney General’s Office from investigating nonprofit organizations such as Kahea: The Hawaiian-Environmental Alliance that face a subpoena from the Attorney General seeking their financial records. Read more

